(Bloomberg) -- An ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected an influential businessman’s call to default on the nation’s external debt, saying the proposal is the view of a “detached oligarch.”

"Default is not in the interest of the state. Any responsible government must avoid it," former Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk, who advised Zelenskiy’s campaign and is slated to join the National Defense and Security Council in the new administration, told Bloomberg. He was responding to comments made by billionaire Igor Kolomoisky in an interview published in the Financial Times.

Investors are assessing the agenda of Zelenskiy, a comedian-turned politician who won the presidency in a landslide last month after a campaign focused on vague promises to tackle corruption. While his entourage includes reformist ex-ministers popular among international investors, such as Danylyuk, his links to billionaire Kolomoisky, whose television channel airs Zelenskiy’s shows, have raised concerns.

Kolomoisky returned to Kiev this month after a period of self-exile during former President Petro Poroshenko’s five-year term. Part of his plan is to regain control over Privatbank, Ukraine’s largest lender, which was taken over by the government in an International Monetary Fund-let bailout. Under that loan program, Ukraine already negotiated a 20% write-down with international creditors in 2015.

While official comments on potential defaults have led to significant volatility in affected markets, Ukraine’s dollar-denominated bonds were little changed on Monday amid thin trading volumes due to a U.K. bank holiday. The yield on notes due 2028 rose 2 basis points to 9.36% as of 1 p.m. in London.

An IMF mission is currently in Kiev, holding talks with officials over the continuation of the loan program. Ukraine has a $1.8 billion bond falling due in September. The Washington-based representatives are set to meet with Zelenskiy tomorrow.

To contact the reporters on this story: Daryna Krasnolutska in Kiev at dkrasnolutsk@bloomberg.net;Marton Eder in Budapest at meder4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Balazs Penz at bpenz@bloomberg.net, Alex Nicholson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.