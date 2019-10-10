(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s leader vowed to protect the national interest as the billionaire former owners of the country’s biggest lender challenge its nationalization three years ago.

The fate of Privatbank is being closely watched by investors, with concerns over its future also a major factor in aid talks with the International Monetary Fund. A court decision on the legality of the state’s takeover may come next week, having twice been delayed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking Thursday at an all-day press conference, said he has no sway over the judiciary in the matter.

“I have no the right to influence” the courts, he told reporters in Kyiv. “If the result means I’ll have to protect the country, I’ll protect the country.”

