You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
18h ago
Ukraine Pressures Germany to Provide Long-Range Taurus Missiles
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has asked the German government to provide long-range Taurus missiles, which would be capable of hitting Moscow.
A spokeswoman of the German defense ministry said that the request from Kyiv had arrived in Berlin in the past few days, but did not want to give any further details.
The request, which was first reported by the Sunday edition of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, touches a sensitive issue for the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The Taurus missile has a range of up to 310 miles and could thus also potentially hit Moscow, which only lies around 280 miles away from the Ukraine border. Scholz has repeatedly warned Ukraine not to use German weapons to attack targets on Russian territory.
Ukraine has pledged not to attack Russian territory with western weapons.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy personally asked Scholz for the missiles during his recent visit in Berlin, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported. The ministry spokeswoman denied to comment and also didn’t say when a decision can be expected.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:26
Alberta election: What are the frontrunners' plans for oil and gas?
-
5:18
Jason Del Vicario's Top Picks: May 26, 2023
-
8:44
Freedom Mobile unveils first nationwide plan following Rogers-Shaw deal
-
5:37
Disconnect between employers, employees on in-office work: Survey
-
5:20
Cirque du Soleil plans metaverse game on Roblox
-
Can beer convince people to drink recycled wastewater?