(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine raised 5.4 billion hryvnia ($185 million) from an auction of dollar and hryvnia domestic bonds, as it continues to finance its budget and military expenditures after Russia’s invasion.

The dollar one-year notes priced to yield 3.7%, while local-currency bonds pay 11%, according to the country’s Ministry of Finance. It is the first time Ukraine has raised dollar funding alongside its hryvnia-denominated sales following two earlier auctions in its home currency that raised about $506 million.

The dollar chunk of the auction comes as officials at the debt management office work on ways to help new investors access their domestic debt sales, which is mostly restricted to institutional investors like asset managers and banks. Since the war started, the country’s finance ministry has cut off access to its website for those outside of Ukraine to avoid cyber attacks, making it difficult for foreigners to get access to information. It is currently communicating with investors via its Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts.

The bond sales are “the ultimate ESG play,” according to Timothy Ash, a senior emerging market sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management. “If fund managers and pension funds want to support a number one ESG story, then surely this is it. This is a country fighting for democracy, human rights, European values and the war bond is to support that.”

The sales are happening amid a number of other funding measures the country has put in place to support its budget, help the nation’s payments and raise money for both its armed forces and civilians. Last week, the government received $1.4 billion in emergency financing support from the International Monetary Fund, while the European Union provided the first part of an assistance package.

Individual governments have also stepped in to help, with Italy providing 110 million euros ($120.7 million) to support Ukraine’s budget. Separately, Ukraine’s central bank purchased bonds sold by the nation’s Ministry of Finance to help finance the budget. The central bank said it will continue providing limited financing for “critical” government expenses amid martial law.

