(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine raised 8.1 billion hryvnia ($277 million) in a sale of war bonds, its latest fundraising effort to tap into the global support for the country in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

The individual bonds yield 11% and had a par value of 1,000 hryvnia -- about $33.

The sale encountered difficulties that made it complicated for investors to buy. Ukraine’s finance ministry cut off access to its website from abroad to avoid cyber attacks. Concerns over the settlement process for the bonds and the lack of information meant that some international bond funds remained on the sidelines.

Facing down a vastly bigger military force, the war bond is one of a number of crowdfunding measures by Ukraine to raise money for both its armed forces and civilians.

Its central bank set up a special account last week where people around the world can donate, and the government shared details of crypto addresses to raise funds in Bitcoin and other digital tokens. By Tuesday morning, those accounts had received more than $17 million, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. Including NGOs providing support to the military, total donations amount to $24.6 million, it said.

On social media before Tuesday’s bond auction, users were asking the Twitter account of Ukraine’s finance ministry how to buy the bonds. Others pointed to alternative avenues for donations, such as the special central bank account.

The various funding campaigns are piggy backing on the global condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of its neighbor. Foreign governments have ramped up sanctions, cut banks out of the crucial SWIFT messaging system and closed airspace to Russian aircraft. FIFA, international soccer’s governing association, banned Russia’s national and club teams from all competitions.

Support for Ukraine has also been driven by revulsion at civilian deaths, including a number of children. Many have also rallied around President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who’s been hailed as a wartime hero at home and elsewhere for his resistance to the Russian invasion.

