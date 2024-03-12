(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine plans to submit a proposal as early as next week to enact a series of reforms and investments required to unlock most of the €50 billion ($54.6 billion) aid package recently pledged by the European Union, according to people familiar with the matter.

The proposal — including steps on public finances, anti-corruption and business development —- is being prepared as the EU intends to disburse an initial €6 billion through a bridge financing program that runs though April, which was announced Tuesday.

The €4.5 billion this month may cover Ukraine’s urgent needs, the country’s finance ministry said in a statement on its website. The remaining €1.5 billion will be transfered next month after the European Commission assesses Ukraine’s progress on a set of initial conditions, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

The EU funds under the EU’s so-called Ukraine Facility come as Kyiv’s financing needs remain dire, with the government running out of money to pay salaries and social benefits and running low on ammunition to sustain its war effort. A US aid package worth more than $60 billion requested by President Joe Biden remains stuck in Congress.

The European Commission vice-president, Valdis Dombrovskis, told reporters Tuesday after a EU finance ministers meeting that “we now have a firm path forward to help reduce Ukraine’s financing gap with stable and predictable EU payments through to 2027.”

In addition to the initial €6 billion in bridge disbursement, Ukraine will also receive an additional €1.9 billion in unconditional “pre-financing,” according to the statement.

After that, Ukraine’s reform and investment proposals — which Kyiv intends to align with commitments needed to become a EU member — will set milestones that must be hit to unlock the remainder of the program, about €42.1 billion.

Some of the initial conditions to unlock part of the bridge financing are related to how judges are appointed, anti-money laundering laws and a national revenue strategy. Additional conditions include progress on developing industrial parks to attract investments in areas previously occupied by Russian forces and protocols for data transfers between authorities dealing with property rights.

Ukraine will receive the rest of the financial aid on a quarterly basis after meeting the milestones set out in the plan, which the government is finalizing with European partners, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in the statement, without providing a time- line.

With assistance from Kamil Kowalcze and Daryna Krasnolutska.

