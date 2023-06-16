(Bloomberg) -- An African delegation of presidents is set to meet with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy as part of an initiative to help bring an end to the war.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius pledged his country would give Ukraine 64 Patriot air-defense missiles. Germany “is of course ready to take on” responsibility on NATO’s eastern flank, he said in Brussels before meeting counterparts from the alliance.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has sufficient water supply to keep it safe “for some time,” after the Kakhovka dam blast. Ukraine said its air defense shot down nine unmanned aerial vehicles overnight and achieved a “partial success” as part of the counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhya region and in the border area near Donetsk in the east.

