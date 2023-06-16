You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Ukraine Recap: African Leaders in Kyiv, Germany on Missiles
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- An African delegation of presidents is set to meet with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy as part of an initiative to help bring an end to the war.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius pledged his country would give Ukraine 64 Patriot air-defense missiles. Germany “is of course ready to take on” responsibility on NATO’s eastern flank, he said in Brussels before meeting counterparts from the alliance.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has sufficient water supply to keep it safe “for some time,” after the Kakhovka dam blast. Ukraine said its air defense shot down nine unmanned aerial vehicles overnight and achieved a “partial success” as part of the counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhya region and in the border area near Donetsk in the east.
Latest Coverage
- F-16 Planes Are a Message to Putin: NATO Support Isn’t Waning
- NATO Seeks Unity on Ukraine Membership: Brussels Edition
- Putin to Hold Talks With UAE Leader at St. Petersburg Forum
- Zelenskiy Asks Swiss Parliament to Allow Re-Export of Weapons
- Kissinger Says Putin Survival ‘Improbable’ If Ukraine Prevails
- Dam Breach Remakes Ukraine Battlefield as Vast Reservoir Drains
Coming Up
- IAEA continues Ukraine visit
- Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
- African delegation of presidents expected to meet Zelenskiy in Kyiv
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:38
Luxury Banff resort bought by Ontario pension for US$128M
-
5:59
Businesses that adopt artificial intelligence quickly will see the benefits: Expert
-
8:03
Toronto condo developer's take on housing demand in the GTA
-
3:57
Most sought-after Toronto real estate neighbourhoods
-
4:03
Apple downgrade pushes bullish analyst ratings to 2-year low
-
11:23
How to use ChatGPT to plan your next trip