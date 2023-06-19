(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin both agreed to further talks on an African peace initiative presented to the two leaders at the weekend, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Twitter.

Hanna Malyar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, said eight villages or towns in the southern Zaporizhzhia region have been liberated in two weeks. This includes the village of Piatykhatky. Ukrainian forces gained as much as seven kilometers (4.3 miles) and liberated 113 square kilometers, Malyar said on Telegram. “Our soldiers are advancing,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “Position after position, step after step. We are moving forward.”

Ukrainian air defense intercepted all four cruise missiles launched against the Black Sea port city of Odesa, the city council said. The missiles were fired from a submarine which along with six other Russian missile carriers remains in the Black Sea as a potential threat, the Ukrainian military said on Telegram.

Latest Coverage

China’s New Premier Arrives in Germany for First Overseas Trip

Putin Meets With African Leaders on Their Ukraine Peace Plan

Ukraine’s Sense Bank Owner Says Would Litigate Nationalization

Coming Up

Ukraine participates in Financial Action Task Force meetings in Paris all week

NATO chief Stoltenberg, German Chancellor Scholz news conference in Berlin on Monday

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.