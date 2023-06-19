You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
8m ago
Ukraine Recap: African Leaders Set for More Talks on Conflict
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin both agreed to further talks on an African peace initiative presented to the two leaders at the weekend, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Twitter.
Hanna Malyar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, said eight villages or towns in the southern Zaporizhzhia region have been liberated in two weeks. This includes the village of Piatykhatky. Ukrainian forces gained as much as seven kilometers (4.3 miles) and liberated 113 square kilometers, Malyar said on Telegram. “Our soldiers are advancing,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “Position after position, step after step. We are moving forward.”
Ukrainian air defense intercepted all four cruise missiles launched against the Black Sea port city of Odesa, the city council said. The missiles were fired from a submarine which along with six other Russian missile carriers remains in the Black Sea as a potential threat, the Ukrainian military said on Telegram.
