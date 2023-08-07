You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Ukraine Recap: Attacks Put Russia’s Black Sea Exports at Risk
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian drone attacks that crippled a Russian naval vessel and oil tanker this weekend are for the first time putting Russia’s Black Sea commodity exports at risk in an escalation that may also significantly hit non-Russian economic interests.
Ukraine struck two key road bridges Sunday along critical Russian lines of communication connecting Crimea and the occupied Kherson region, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Russian forces were forced to reroute road traffic from shorter eastern routes to longer western routes.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses, saying Russian forces used 65 missiles and 178 attack drones in the past week. “We will do everything to make Ukraine’s air shield stronger,” Zelenskiy said in his daily video address.
Wheat extended gains with futures in Chicago climbing as much as 3.4% to $6.545 a bushel Monday before trading at $6.4725 by 1:55 p.m. in Sydney.
Coming Up
- 1 p.m. CET Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk speaks at a press conference about the situation on the Black and Azov seas and attacks on Russian ships
