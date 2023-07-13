You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jul 13, 2023
Ukraine Recap: Biden Champions NATO Win as Zelenskiy Shifts Tone
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has reached a stalemate, a senior US intelligence official said, offering a downbeat assessment of a counteroffensive that some US and European leaders had hoped would turn the tide in Kyiv’s favor.
“Certainly we are at a bit of a stalemate,” John Kirchhofer, the US Defense Intelligence Agency chief of staff, said at a conference in Washington on Thursday. “One of the things that the Russian leadership believes is that they can outlast the support of the West.”
Kirchhofer’s outlook about the state of Ukraine’s counteroffensive contrasted with more optimistic assessments from other US officials including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who said last month that Ukrainian forces were “advancing steadily.” At the same time, Milley said no one should have any illlusions about how the fight would be “very long” and “very bloody.”
Kirchhofer was similarly downbeat about Ukraine’s demand for more — and more powerful — weapons from the US and its allies. He cited the US decision to send cluster bombs and HIMARS rocket systems to Ukraine, as well as the UK’s provision of Storm Shadow missiles.
“None of these unfortunately, are the holy grail that Ukrainians looking for that will allow them to break through,” Kirchhofer said.
Markets
Russian Urals crude climbed above $60 a barrel, breaching a ceiling designed to stop Russian oil being transported on western-aligned ships — and with western insurance — unless it was priced under the threshold.
Politics
