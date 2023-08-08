(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of deploying Iskander ballistic missiles against a residential target in Monday’s strikes on an apartment building in Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region.

Seven people were killed in the attack and 67 injured, including 29 police and seven rescue workers, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said early Tuesday on Telegram. In his regular address Monday evening, Zelenskiy said that the deputy head of the emergency services in Donetsk, Colonel Andriy Omelchenko, was among those who died.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier reiterated an appeal for peace talks and a political solution for the war in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. The move follows Ukraine pitching its 10-point peace formula to more than 40 countries in Saudi Arabia at the weekend.

Markets

Wheat dipped after advancing the most in two weeks on Monday as traders assessed the threat to grain exports from the Black Sea following Ukraine’s attack on another Russian vessel over the weekend.

Russia is the world’s biggest exporter of wheat and any disruption to its shipments could reverberate through global markets. Wheat is still almost 18% lower this year as Northern Hemisphere harvests roll in and replenish near-term supplies in some major exporters. Russia is also poised for a second bumper harvest.

Coming Up

Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov continues a two-day visit to Tehran to discuss Iran’s nuclear program and cooperation with BRICS, according to Tass.

