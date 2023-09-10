(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine probably has just 30 to 45 days of “fighting weather” left for its counteroffensive this year before conditions worsen, said General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. His comments to the BBC came as Ukraine’s southern commander pointed to further advances in the Zaporizhzhia region. “We are moving forward! Defense Forces in the Tavria area have advanced more than one kilometer,” Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said in a Telegram post.

In an interview with CNN, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again rejected a suggestion that Ukraine would need to cede territory to Russia to end the war. “Did you see any compromises from Putin in other issues?” the Ukrainian leader said. Russia is wrapping up elections in the four Ukrainian regions — Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson — that Moscow annexed a year ago.

As the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi wound down, French President Emmanuel Macron said the annual gathering isn’t the right place to seek diplomatic progress on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. “The G-20 is not a forum for political discussion,” he said.

Russian troops fired dozens of Shahed drones toward Kyiv overnight, with explosions heard across the capital and air raid sirens directing residents to shelters. Ukrainian air defense said it downed 26 of a total of 33 drones. Some damage was reported, mostly from falling debris. Russia’s defense ministry said it destroyed eight drones over the Black Sea near Crimea.

