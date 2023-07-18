You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Ukraine Recap: Drone Attacks Reported Over South Ukraine, Crimea
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Massive drone attacks were reported in southern Ukraine and over Russian-occupied Crimea hours after President Vladimir Putin vowed to strike at Ukraine in retaliation for blasts that forced it to suspend road and rail traffic across the flagship Kerch Strait bridge that links Russia to Crimea.
Uncertainty over global food prices grew after Russia halted the Black Sea grain deal, closing a crucial export route for Ukraine, one of the world’s top suppliers of wheat and vegetable oils. The bigger risk lies longer term, as fractured and costly logistics could spur Ukrainian farmers to further cut harvests.
Markets
Wheat futures steadied in Chicago. Wheat for September delivery fell as much as 1.8% earlier on Tuesday after closing down 1.2% on Monday. Corn and soybeans rose.
Coming Up
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba continues his visit at the United Nations
