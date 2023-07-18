(Bloomberg) -- Massive drone attacks were reported in southern Ukraine and over Russian-occupied Crimea hours after President Vladimir Putin vowed to strike at Ukraine in retaliation for blasts that forced it to suspend road and rail traffic across the flagship Kerch Strait bridge that links Russia to Crimea.

Uncertainty over global food prices grew after Russia halted the Black Sea grain deal, closing a crucial export route for Ukraine, one of the world’s top suppliers of wheat and vegetable oils. The bigger risk lies longer term, as fractured and costly logistics could spur Ukrainian farmers to further cut harvests.

Markets

Wheat futures steadied in Chicago. Wheat for September delivery fell as much as 1.8% earlier on Tuesday after closing down 1.2% on Monday. Corn and soybeans rose.

