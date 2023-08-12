(Bloomberg) -- Russian air defense shot down at least two missiles aimed at the Kerch Bridge that connects the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland, its defense ministry and local officials said. Ukraine hasn’t commented on the incident and the extent of any damage is unclear. The lengthy span has been closed to traffic on and off, with multiple explosions reported and images of billowing smoke shown on social media.

Russia earlier said Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, was targeted by 20 drones overnight, with 14 taken down by air defense systems and another six “suppressed” by electronic means. No casualties or damage were reported. Separately, Russia attacked Ukraine’s south with five Shahed drones, with three downed in the Zaporizhzhia region, Kyiv officials said.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected “remote Arctic garrisons” of Russia’s Northern Fleet and surveyed an historic nuclear testing site on the Novaya Zemiya archipelago with Alexey Likhachev, head of the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom, the ministry said on Saturday. It’s unclear when the visit, footage of which was shown on Russian media, took place. Russia also announced it had sent a detachment of warships from the Northern Fleet to the Arctic zone, including the anti-submarine ship “Vice-Admiral Kulakov” and the landing ship “Alexander Otrakovsky.”

Latest Coverage

Russia’s War Economy Caps Rebound With Upswing Despite Sanctions

Russia Tightens Grip on Global Wheat With Even Bigger Exports

Zelenskiy Discusses ‘Alternatives’ for Grain Export Via Corridor

Zelenskiy Fires Top Military Draft Officers in Anti-Graft Push

Markets

The Russian ruble extended its decline against the dollar and posted a fourth weekly decline, a trend that is likely to push inflation higher and may force interest rates up as well.

The US Department of Agriculture on Friday raised its estimate of Russian wheat exports for 2023-24; almost 25% of global wheat trade for the year will now stem from Russia.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.