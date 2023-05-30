(Bloomberg) -- Several residential buildings in Moscow were hit by drones early Tuesday as Ukraine was subjected to more Russian air strikes.

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv faced its 17th Russian attack this month alone as Moscow intensified its campaign of bombing ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. At least one person was killed and four were injured in strikes by Russian drones, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel. Air defenses shot down 29 out of 31 Iranian-made drones, mostly directed at the capital, Ukrainian officials said.

Russian forces did not try to advance in the direction of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the past 24 hour period, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook. Areas around these cities were shelled by Russian artillery and aviation.

Latest Coverage

Drones Strike Moscow in Escalation as Russia Pummels Ukraine

World Tries to Read Erdogan for Signs of Policy Shift in Turkey

NZ’s Hipkins Open to Discussing Ukraine Bid to Join CPTPP

Coming Up

(All times CET)

4 p.m.: IMF releases press release for first review of Ukraine’s Extended Fund Facility loan, followed by press briefing

UN nuclear watchdog expected to brief Security Council on the Zaporizhzhia+ atomic plant

6 p.m.: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store hold joint press conference in Oslo

NATO foreign ministers meet in Oslo on Wednesday and Thursday

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.