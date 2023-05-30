You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
29m ago
Ukraine Recap: Drones Hit Moscow, Air Strikes Target Kyiv
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Several residential buildings in Moscow were hit by drones early Tuesday as Ukraine was subjected to more Russian air strikes.
Ukraine’s capital Kyiv faced its 17th Russian attack this month alone as Moscow intensified its campaign of bombing ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. At least one person was killed and four were injured in strikes by Russian drones, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel. Air defenses shot down 29 out of 31 Iranian-made drones, mostly directed at the capital, Ukrainian officials said.
Russian forces did not try to advance in the direction of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the past 24 hour period, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook. Areas around these cities were shelled by Russian artillery and aviation.
Latest Coverage
- Drones Strike Moscow in Escalation as Russia Pummels Ukraine
- World Tries to Read Erdogan for Signs of Policy Shift in Turkey
- NZ’s Hipkins Open to Discussing Ukraine Bid to Join CPTPP
Coming Up
(All times CET)
- 4 p.m.: IMF releases press release for first review of Ukraine’s Extended Fund Facility loan, followed by press briefing
- UN nuclear watchdog expected to brief Security Council on the Zaporizhzhia+ atomic plant
- 6 p.m.: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store hold joint press conference in Oslo
- NATO foreign ministers meet in Oslo on Wednesday and Thursday
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:45
Canadian companies adopt 'stay interviews' as workers rethink careers, needs
-
5:50
Does Canada risk falling behind other countries on LNG exports?
-
5:26
Alberta election: What are the frontrunners' plans for oil and gas?
-
8:44
Freedom Mobile unveils first nationwide plan following Rogers-Shaw deal
-
5:37
Disconnect between employers, employees on in-office work: Survey
-
5:20
Cirque du Soleil plans metaverse game on Roblox