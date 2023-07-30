(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian drones damaged two office tower buildings in Moscow and triggered the temporary closure of one of the city’s airports, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Two of the unmanned aircraft were downed by electronic jamming, while a third drone was shot down, the ministry said.

One person was injured and Vnukovo airport later reopened, Tass reported. Ukraine hasn’t commented.

Russia’s military said it also downed 25 drones over Crimea. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Fighting has been intensifying in southern Ukraine — seven weeks after Kyiv launched attacks against invading forces across the frontline. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces shot down a series of Ukrainian missiles and drones, while hitting a weapons depot near Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited special forces on the front in the eastern Donetsk region, according to a Telegram post.

Saudi Arabia is set to host talks between Ukraine, some key backers and developing nations including India and Brazil early next month, as Europe and the US intensify attempts to consolidate support for Kyiv’s peace demands, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Latest Coverage

Prigozhin Upstages Putin as He Schmoozes, Lauds Africa Coup

Don’t Ask Ukrainians to Shake Hands With Russians: Andreas Kluth

Poland Says Wagner Mercenaries May Try to Cross From Belarus

Naftogaz CEO Lobbies in Washington to Protect Ukraine’s Energy

Key Ukrainian Grain Route to Boost Capacity Amid Black Sea Risks

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.