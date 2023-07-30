You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
5h ago
Ukraine Recap: Drones Strike Moscow Towers; Zelenskiy at Front
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian drones damaged two office tower buildings in Moscow and triggered the temporary closure of one of the city’s airports, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Two of the unmanned aircraft were downed by electronic jamming, while a third drone was shot down, the ministry said.
One person was injured and Vnukovo airport later reopened, Tass reported. Ukraine hasn’t commented.
Russia’s military said it also downed 25 drones over Crimea. There were no reports of injuries or damage.
Fighting has been intensifying in southern Ukraine — seven weeks after Kyiv launched attacks against invading forces across the frontline. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces shot down a series of Ukrainian missiles and drones, while hitting a weapons depot near Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited special forces on the front in the eastern Donetsk region, according to a Telegram post.
Saudi Arabia is set to host talks between Ukraine, some key backers and developing nations including India and Brazil early next month, as Europe and the US intensify attempts to consolidate support for Kyiv’s peace demands, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Latest Coverage
- Prigozhin Upstages Putin as He Schmoozes, Lauds Africa Coup
- Don’t Ask Ukrainians to Shake Hands With Russians: Andreas Kluth
- Poland Says Wagner Mercenaries May Try to Cross From Belarus
- Naftogaz CEO Lobbies in Washington to Protect Ukraine’s Energy
- Key Ukrainian Grain Route to Boost Capacity Amid Black Sea Risks
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:37
Looking for a financial advisor? Here are four ways to find the right one
-
7:53
Canadian companies not planning to return to five-day weeks after four-day trial
-
6:00
Canadian banks 'show no urgency' in race to net zero: Report
-
6:47
Expert recommends companies adapting to clean energy future
-
7:40
Spending on fun isn’t impossible — it’s just hard, experts say
-
3:54
Government expected to take losses in Trans Mountain project, expert says