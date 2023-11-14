(Bloomberg) -- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is closing in on a decision to approve a capital increase of €4 billion ($4.3 billion) to support Ukraine’s reconstruction, according to people familiar with the matter.

The European Union’s executive arm said it’s providing Kyiv with €100 million in humanitarian aid and Moldova with €10 million to support refugees and host communities, while also deploying 84 more power generators in Ukraine ahead of winter.

Despite unprecedented international sanctions, Russia’s central bank said the current account surplus for the first 10 months of the year widened amid a recovery in oil exports. Still, the $53.8 billion surplus is around four times less than the record set in the same period last year.

Markets

Russia’s seaborne crude shipments eased slightly ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ minsters later this month after exports surged in October. About 3.2 million barrels a day of crude was shipped from Russian ports in the week to Nov. 12, down by 40,000 barrels a day from the previous week, but still 700,000 barrels a day above the levels seen in August.

