(Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine is making progress in enacting the reforms required to join the European Union, while Poland’s head of state criticized the government in Kyiv for its handling of a dispute over imported grain.

The disagreement has intensified after Poland extended a ban on imports from its eastern neighbor in a push to placate its farmers, whose support will be crucial in parliamentary elections next month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier accused “some in Europe” of “turning grain into a thriller” and “helping set the stage for a Moscow actor.”

Ukraine downed 17 out of 24 Shahed drones launched by Russian forces overnight, according to a statement from the country’s General Staff on Facebook. The Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine temporarily halted operations after a Russian drone attack, Poltava regional Governor Dmytro Lunin said on Telegram.

Latest Coverage

Poland’s Duda Makes Dig at Zelenskiy as Once-Strong Bond Frays

EU’s Von Der Leyen Praises Ukraine’s Progress on Membership Bid

Biden Calls for Additional Ukraine Aid as Allies See Longer War

EIB Says Can’t Wait for Peace Treaty to Start Rebuilding Ukraine

First Grain Ship Since July Leaves Ukrainian Black Sea Port

Coming Up

United Nations General Assembly continues in New York

UN Security Council meets to discuss situation in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov participates in BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization meetings on sidelines of UNGA

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.