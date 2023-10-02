1h ago
Ukraine Recap: EU ‘Deeply Regrets’ Congress Decision on Funding
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union regrets “deeply and thoroughly” that the US Congress passed a spending bill without additional funding for Ukraine but is certain that the decision will be reconsidered, according to the bloc’s foreign-policy chief.
“This war is having deep consequences for the whole world but for us Europeans it’s an existential threat,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said Monday alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Borrell earlier announced that he’s convening a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv Monday, the first such gathering of all 27 member nations outside EU territory.
Kuleba said his government is working with both sides of Congress to make sure there is no repeat decision on aid. “We don’t feel that the US support has been shattered because the United States understands that what is at stake in Ukraine is much bigger than just Ukraine,” he told reporters. Rustem Umerov, the nation’s recently-appointed defense minister, said he spoke by telephone with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sunday and had received Austin’s assurance that US military support will continue.
Markets
Oil opened the new quarter on the front foot, pushing higher on widespread bets that global demand is running ahead of supply. West Texas Intermediate advanced above $91 a barrel after soaring 29% in the three months to September, the biggest third-quarter gain in almost two decades.
Coming Up
- EU foreign ministers hold talks in Kyiv with Ukraine’s Kuleba Monday
- EU leaders at European Political Community meeting in Granada, Spain on Thursday
- EU leaders take part in informal EU summit in Granada on Friday
- Nobel Peace Prize awarded by Norwegian Nobel Institute on Friday
- NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen starting Friday
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
