(Bloomberg) -- Foreign ministers of the European Union meeting in Luxembourg are expected to reaffirm support for Ukraine despite the Israel-Hamas conflict dominating the agenda, amid fears that it could spread.

The EU is also seeking to maintain unity on Ukraine as allies expect Russia’s invasion to drag on, possibly for years. Hungary in particular has been an ongoing challenge in maintaining that united front, especially after Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia attacked Ukraine with Iranian-type Shahed drones, an unidentified drone and a missile overnight, Ukraine’s air-defense forces said on Facebook. Kyiv said all were shot down, with 13 Shahed drones launched from Crimea at southern, eastern and central Ukraine. In the Odesa region, debris from a drone damaged the roof of a storage facility at the port, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

