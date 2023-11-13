(Bloomberg) -- European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels will be joined Monday by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba via video link amid signs the bloc’s support is becoming harder to ensure.

Despite vows to maintain help, the EU is struggling to agree to different pots of funding and it won’t meet a pledge to send Kyiv 1 million artillery shells by the end of March. Plans for a 12th sanctions package against Russia have been delayed.

Ukraine launched four air strikes at concentrations of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment Sunday, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook. Kyiv appears to be intensifying attacks against Russian military, logistics, and other high-profile assets in rear areas in occupied Ukraine and Russia, the Institute for the Study of War said on its website, citing Ukrainian military intelligence.

Coming Up

Foreign ministers of the EU meet on Ukraine, other issues, in Brussels on Monday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Andriy Yermak, head of Kyiv presidential administration, in Washington on Monday

US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet Wednesday in San Francisco

