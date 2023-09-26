(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s X was cited as the biggest outlet for Russian disinformation as European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova warned of Slovakia being targeted by pro-Kremlin narratives ahead of an election Saturday.

The European Union’s chief trade negotiator, Valdis Dombrovskis, also issued some of the bloc’s strongest criticism yet on China’s failure to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, saying it was damaging Beijing’s investment opportunities.

Senate Democratic and Republican leaders in Washington agreed Tuesday on a plan to keep the government open through mid-November and provide $6 billion in assistance to Ukraine. The stopgap measure to avert an Oct. 1 shutdown still would have to overcome gridlock in the Republican-controlled House.

The Senate’s stopgap measure to avert an Oct. 1 shutdown still would have to overcome gridlock in the Republican-controlled House and a federal funding lapse remains likely.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed increasing the production of drones during a meeting with military commanders and officials. Ukrainian authorities reopened operations that had been suspended at a Danube River border checkpoint with Romania after a Russian drone strike damaged port facilities in the region overnight.

Russia is still relying on European shipping to transport its oil even as the country’s supplies exceed Group-of-Seven price caps, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Roughly two-thirds of Russian crude and petroleum products is being transported by vessels insured or owned in nations implementing price caps imposed by the G-7 and its allies, the Helsinki-based researcher said.

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi plans to speak with this Polish counterpart Wednesday

Foreign ministers of Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary are due to hold a briefing in Vienna on Wednesday

The Helsinki Security Forum opens on Friday

