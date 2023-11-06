29m ago
Ukraine Recap: Germany Ready to Assume NATO Leadership Role
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Germany is ready to take on the leadership role in NATO that allies have been urging for decades and Europe’s biggest economy and most-populous nation is committed to protecting the military alliance’s eastern flank against Russian aggression, according to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
“NATO has gained even more relevance and importance with Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine,” Pistorius said Monday at a conference on NATO policy in Berlin. “Because we can’t expect Russia to abandon its imperial fantasies in the coming years and decades, we are contributing significantly in the alliance to a credible and effective deterrence.”
Russia launched Shahed drones at infrastructure near the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa overnight, damaging storages facilities, loading equipment and grain trucks, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. Eight people were injured and residential buildings and a museum also suffered damage, he added. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy submitted a draft law to parliament extending martial law and mobilization by 90 days, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram.
Latest Coverage
- Saudi, Russia Stick to Planned Oil Cuts Amid Mideast Tension
- Zelenskiy Urges Congress to Pass Ukraine Aid or Risk Bigger War
- Ukraine Missiles Damage Vessel at Crimean Shipyard, Russia Says
Coming Up
- IMF begins policy discussions with Ukraine on program review, Monday
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in South Africa, Nov. 6-7
- EU expected to publish assessment of Ukraine’s reforms needed to start accession talks, Wednesday
- Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kazakhstan, Nov. 9
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:57
Loonie likely to come under further pressure in 2024: strategist
-
4:43
Ottawa extends deadline for Underused Housing Tax
-
11:17
How to invest as the Bank of Canada holds interest rates at 5%
-
5:22
Rate pause to benefit renters: experts
-
3:36
'The market is wrong' on rate cut timeline: Ed Devlin
-
6:34
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen talks innovation and space exploration