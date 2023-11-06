(Bloomberg) -- Germany is ready to take on the leadership role in NATO that allies have been urging for decades and Europe’s biggest economy and most-populous nation is committed to protecting the military alliance’s eastern flank against Russian aggression, according to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

“NATO has gained even more relevance and importance with Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine,” Pistorius said Monday at a conference on NATO policy in Berlin. “Because we can’t expect Russia to abandon its imperial fantasies in the coming years and decades, we are contributing significantly in the alliance to a credible and effective deterrence.”

Russia launched Shahed drones at infrastructure near the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa overnight, damaging storages facilities, loading equipment and grain trucks, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. Eight people were injured and residential buildings and a museum also suffered damage, he added. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy submitted a draft law to parliament extending martial law and mobilization by 90 days, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

