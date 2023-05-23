(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine can’t win the war against Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, widely perceived to be the closest European Union nation to the Kremlin, said in an interview.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz reinforced Germany’s pledge to support Ukraine in denouncing the invasion. “This bitter chapter of our continent’s history, conjured up by Vladimir Putin’s imperialist delusion, will end with a free Ukraine joining the European Union as a full member.”

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has kicked off a two-day visit to China, as Moscow seeks to deepen trade ties with Beijing amid growing international isolation over its war in Ukraine.

Latest Coverage

Ukraine Can’t Win War Against Russia, Hungarian Premier Says

Russia Says Forces Still Clearing Out Incursion From Ukraine

Europe Seeks to Speed Up F-16 Training for Ukrainian Pilots

Russia Pushes India for Help to Avert Financial Isolation

Russia Prime Minister Starts China Trip to Deepen Trade Ties

Coming Up

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell holds news conference after defense ministers meeting

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.