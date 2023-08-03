(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine shot down all 15 Shahed drones fired by Russia, the Ukrainian air-defense forces said. Separately, Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said the past night saw the eighth consecutive drone attack on the capital. He added that air-defense downed the drones as they approached Kyiv.

Russia said it shot down overnight six drones over the region of Kaluga, southwest of Moscow. After meeting with Ukrainian diplomats, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that Russia was fighting “a battle for a global catastrophe” in attacking Danube ports to hamper Kyiv’s food exports. “We are doing our best with our partners to increase the supply of air defense systems,” Zelenskiy said.

Markets

Corn futures declined for the eighth straight day, the longest losing run since 2016, as the production outlook in the US outweighed concerns over supplies from Ukraine. Prices are trading at the lowest in three weeks.

