Ukraine Recap: Kyiv Plans to File a WTO Complaint Over Grain Ban
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine will file a complaint to the World Trade Organization over an import ban of its grain into Poland, Hungary and Slovakia “in several hours,” according to Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka.
Kyiv also plans to retaliate with its own bans on imports of several products if they don’t scrap similar restrictions, and may target goods such as onions and apples from Poland and cars from Hungary, Kachka said by phone Monday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet with US lawmakers this week as House Republicans are preparing to block a Biden administration request for another $24 billion in Ukraine assistance.
Russia attacked the Izmail administrative district in the south of Ukraine with drones overnight, the Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. Ukraine intercepted 11 drones in the district, which Kyiv uses for grain exports.
Brent crude oil pushed toward $95 a barrel, highlighting inflationary pressures just as policymakers at key central banks prepare for their interest-rate meetings.
