(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said its forces pressed ahead on the southern front line after capturing a strategic settlement as it aimed to breach Russia’s defenses. Russia’s air defense said it shot down a combat drone near Moscow. 

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said the military advanced southeast of the town of Robotyne, which was retaken this month. Forces also recaptured about a square kilometer of ground near the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, she said in televised remarks. 

Three airports in Moscow closed briefly, the state-run Tass news agency reported earlier. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that the drone was shot down in the Lyubertsy area. There are no reports of injuries or damage. 

Coming Up 

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba begins trip to Czech Republic, France and EU foreign ministers in Spain

