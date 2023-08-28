(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said its forces pressed ahead on the southern front line after capturing a strategic settlement as it aimed to breach Russia’s defenses. Russia’s air defense said it shot down a combat drone near Moscow.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said the military advanced southeast of the town of Robotyne, which was retaken this month. Forces also recaptured about a square kilometer of ground near the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, she said in televised remarks.

Three airports in Moscow closed briefly, the state-run Tass news agency reported earlier. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that the drone was shot down in the Lyubertsy area. There are no reports of injuries or damage.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.