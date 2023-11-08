(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed a decision by the European Union’s executive arm to back a start to membership talks with Kyiv, pledging to continue work to develop state institutions.

The European Commission formally recommended opening talks with both Ukraine and Moldova and proceeding to the next steps in the accession process once they complete a series of reforms. The opinion will need to be approved by EU leaders at a summit in December.

Investigators in Ukraine said they are examining four scenarios relating to the death this week of Major Hennadiy Chastyakov, an aide to Army Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. The main version remains an accident, though the others are a Russia-ordered assassination, personal enmity and an attempt to murder another member of the top military command, Tetiana Sapyan, a spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation, said on television.

Markets

Russia is looking to keep its seasonal grain export quota at an elevated level that’s unlikely to curb shipments after another bumper wheat harvest. First Deputy Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said the nation will likely set a grain-export quota of 24 million tons for the second half of the season, from Feb. 15 to the end of June, according to the Interfax news service.

Coming Up

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kazakhstan Nov. 9

