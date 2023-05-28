You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
6h ago
Ukraine Recap: Kyiv Repels ‘Massive’ Drone Attack Overnight
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s ambassador to the UK warned of an escalation to the war in Ukraine as Britain and other Western allies commit increasingly advanced weapons to aid Kyiv. Speaking on the BBC, Andrei Kelin said the actions of NATO countries, and “especially” the UK, risk lengthening and triggering a “new dimension” to the war. Moscow hasn’t yet started to “act very seriously,” the diplomat said.
Ukraine said it shot down dozens of drones fired overnight in one of the biggest attacks on the capital Kyiv since the war started — and the 14th such assault in May alone. More than 40 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down in Kyiv, which sustained an air raid lasting over five hours, the municipal military administration said on Telegram. In all, Ukraine intercepted 52 of 54 Shahed drones fired by Russia overnight, the country’s Air Force command said on Telegram. One man was killed in Kyiv by falling debris.
With attention focused on Ukraine’s potential counteroffensive, army commander Valeriy Zaluzhnyi on Saturday posted a video on social media proclaiming that “the time has come to reclaim what is ours.” The bid to retake occupied territory is “ready to begin” and could start “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week,” said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, told the BBC.
