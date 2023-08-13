(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s troops continue counteroffensive operations in at least two sectors and reportedly made “tactically significant advances” on Saturday along the administrative border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk oblasts, said the Institute for the Study of War, citing Ukrainian sources. Heavy fighting is underway for control of Urozhaine, a strategically important village that could open up a pathway to Mariupol, the Azov Sea coastal city largely laid to waste by Russia last year.

The Kerch Bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland was open to traffic on Sunday, a day after Russia said its air defenses shot down as many as three missiles from Ukraine targeting the span, fired from S-200 systems. Moscow vowed to retaliate for the attempted strikes. Multiple explosions were reported in the area on Saturday and images of billowing smoke were shown on social media in what was the first attempt to hit the bridge in daylight. Ukraine didn’t confirm its involvement.

The Wagner mercenary group “is likely moving toward a downsizing and reconfiguration process” to save on expenses, the UK defense ministry said in an update. There’s a realistic possibility the Kremlin no longer funds Yevgeny Prigozhin’s operation after June’s abortive mutiny, the UK said, adding that Belarusian authorities are “the second most plausible paymasters.”

