(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has freed another two villages in the eastern Donetsk region, part of a counteroffensive to recover Russian-occupied areas, according to the Ukrainian military and a local media report. Hanna Malyar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, said on Telegram that the village of Storozhove has been liberated. The army has also won back the village of Makarivka, according to the website of Suspilne TV.

While the defense ministry in Moscow hasn’t commented, Russian military bloggers acknowledged that Ukrainian forces had taken control of Storozhove and said that clashes were continuing on the outskirts of Makarivka. Bloomberg can’t independently verify the claims. Ukraine said earlier that its forces liberated at least two villages in the east of the country Sunday.

The NATO military alliance begins the biggest air exercise in the alliance’s history from Monday. For almost two weeks, the drill will be primarily conducted in three airspaces in the north, east and south of Germany, testing air forces’ ability to respond to a crisis in Europe amid heightened tensions with Russia.

Coming Up

(All times CET)

6.45 p.m.: Germany’s Scholz, Poland’s Duda meet Macron in Paris on Monday to discuss Ukraine, NATO

UN watchdog Rafael Mariano Grossi to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant this week

