(Bloomberg) -- A Ukrainian presidential aide rebuked the nation’s top military commander for his recent downbeat assessment on the counteroffensive against Russia, hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pushed back on the idea that the conflict was at a stalemate. Ihor Zhovkva said on national television Saturday night that General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi’s assertion that the fight against Russia was deadlocked “eases the work of the aggressor” and had unnerved Kyiv’s allies in the West.

Earlier, Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s counteroffensive to Russia’s invasion wasn’t bogged down and denied an NBC report that US and EU officials are pushing Kyiv to enter talks with Moscow. “Time has passed, people are tired, regardless of their status, and this is understandable,” he said on Saturday, adding that “of course, it’s clear that the war in the Middle East, this conflict, is taking away the focus.”

Ukraine struck a shipyard on the annexed Crimean peninsula on Saturday, hitting a Russian ship capable of carrying Kalibr missiles, air defense commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram. Russia’s defense ministry confirmed damage to an unspecified vessel from what it said was an attack from 15 cruise missiles, 13 of which were shot down. Social media reported explosions and a fire in the vicinity of the shipment near Kerch.

Coming Up

Zelenskiy has interview Sunday with NBC News

EU is expected to release assessment of Ukraine’s reforms needed to start accessions talks, Wednesday

