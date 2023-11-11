(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian and Polish officials plan to meet Monday in a bid to resolve blockades at Poland’s border that have added to recent tensions between the neighbors. Polish truck drivers began blocking crossings earlier this week, citing increased competition from Ukrainian carriers. The protests echo similar moves by Polish farmers earlier this year that led the government to ban Ukrainian grain imports.

Kyiv came under Russian air attack overnight in the first strike on the Ukrainian capital in almost two months, with a ballistic missile targeting the city shot down by air defense, according to the armed forces. That followed a barrage across the country overnight including at least five missiles of various types and 31 Shahed attack drones. Air defense systems intercepted one missile and 19 drones.

The IMF reached a staff-level agreement on its next loan to Ukraine of about $900 million, good news at a time Kyiv sees worrying signs of a potential shortfall in financing from its Western allies. The funds are expected to arrive as soon as December following final approval from the IMF’s board. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked the one-year anniversary of the liberation of Ukraine’s Kherson from Russian forces.

Russian authorities said 19 cars on a train carrying fertilizer derailed early Saturday in the Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow, “as a result of impact by outsiders.” Separately, a gunpowder plant in the Russia’s Tambov region caught fire overnight with no reason given so far. Five people died in a fire at the same plant in June said to have been caused by a safety breach.

Oil rose on Friday along with equities, but still logged a third straight weekly drop on growing concerns over global demand and the unwinding of the Israel-Hamas war’s risk premium. WTI has shed about 13% of its price in the past three weeks — including a 4.2% drop this week.

