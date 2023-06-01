(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s capital was hit by a missile barrage overnight, the 19th such attack in the last month. While the missiles were intercepted, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least three people were killed, including two children, by debris.

NATO foreign ministers will discuss Ukraine’s bid to join the military alliance at a two-day meeting in Oslo. French President Emmanuel Macron said Russia’s Vladimir Putin had revived the alliance “with the worst of electroshocks” — reversing controversial comments he once made that NATO was effectively “brain dead.”

