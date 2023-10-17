(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s armed forces said they launched a series of missile strikes on Russian airfields in the occupied Luhansk and Berdyansk areas overnight, hitting two helicopters, an ammunition depot and an artillery vehicle. Russia’s military hasn’t commented.

Ukraine intercepted six Shahed drones and a missile launched by Russia, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram. The drones were intercepted in the southern Odesa region, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto late Monday about a new military aid package as well as nuclear safety and security challenges in Middle East. In his evening video address Monday, Zelenskiy said “we are working as hard as we can to give our warriors more air defense.”

