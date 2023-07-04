You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jul 4, 2023
Ukraine Recap: Moscow Airport Halts Flights as Drones Downed
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- At least 31 people, including nine children, were wounded by Russian shelling in the town of Pervomaiskyi in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, according to local authorities.
Amid the continuing fighting, NATO extended Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s term by a year. “In a more dangerous world, our great alliance is more important than ever,” Stoltenberg, whose extension was the third in the Norwegian’s tenure as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s chief, said in a statement.
Hungary meanwhile said it will back Sweden’s bid to join the alliance once Turkey signals it’s also ready to do so. But Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reiterated that Hungary will block any further European Union financing of weapons to Ukraine as long as OTP Bank Nyrt., the nation’s largest lender, remains on a list drawn up by Kyiv of international war sponsors.
European natural gas prices fluctuated as signs of persistently sluggish demand coincided with ongoing production setbacks in the region’s top supplier.
