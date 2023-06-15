(Bloomberg) -- Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, visited Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to inspect its water supply after the blast that destroyed the Kakhovka reservoir and dam. He said on Twitter that the plant’s water supply is sufficient to keep the “nuclear plant safe for some time,” but the situation will be “monitored very closely.”

As fighting continues in Ukraine, the battlefield map has been redrawn since the destruction of the dam, which flooded the countryside. Ukraine’s air force said on Telegram that it downed all 20 Shahed drones fired by Russia overnight as well as one of the four cruise missiles fired from bombers.

Defense ministers from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization met in Brussels to discuss the fighting in Ukraine as well as the country’s prospects for eventual membership in the alliance. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday that work will continue to ensure ratification for Sweden’s membership “as soon as possible.”

Coming Up

NATO defense ministers wil continue their two-day meeting in Brussels

