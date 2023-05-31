You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
21h ago
Ukraine Recap: NATO Ministers to Discuss Kyiv’s Membership Bid
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- At least three people were killed, including two children, in the latest Russian missile assault on Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram early Thursday. The attack, the 19th in the past month, injured at least another 14 people, and missile debris hit a hospital and private cars on the left bank of the Dnipro River, officials added.
Foreign ministers of North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries begin a two-day meeting in Oslo, where they’ll discuss Ukraine’s bid to join the military alliance as well as how to strengthen defense spending. French President Emmanuel Macron, in a speech at the Globsec summit in Bratislava on Wednesday, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had reawakened the North Atlantic Treaty Organization almost four years after he branded the military alliance brain dead.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is planning to meet with the political leadership of Mozambique, after having visited Kenya and Burundi, according to Tass news service.
President Vladimir Putin pledged to bolster air defenses around Moscow after the Kremlin blamed Kyiv for the biggest attack on the Russian capital since the invasion of Ukraine began.
