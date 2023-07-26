(Bloomberg) -- NATO said it’s stepping up surveillance and reconnaissance in the Black Sea region, including with patrol aircraft and drones, as the military alliance condemned Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and grain storage facilities.

While officials gathered for a meeting of the new NATO-Ukraine Council, Kyiv said the nation’s air-defense forces shot down two cruise missiles launched by Russia. Sirens sounded across Ukraine again late Wednesday as the military reported Russian missile launches from the Caspian Sea area.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, after holding talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as delegations arrive for the second Russia-Africa summit. The two-day event in St. Petersburg opens Thursday and the Kremlin has said 17 heads of state are to take part, along with lower-level officials from as many as 49 countries.

Markets

Wheat in Chicago retreated after hitting a five-month high on Tuesday as traders weigh signs of ample supplies against tensions in the Black Sea.

Coming Up

Russia Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visits North Korea

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is in Africa this week to discuss the collapse of the grain deal

Russia-Africa summit opens in St. Petersburg July 27

