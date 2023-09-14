(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said it destroyed a Russian air defense compound on the western coast of Crimea, stepping up pressure alongside efforts to cut off Moscow’s land route to resupply the strategic peninsula it annexed in 2014. Ukraine’s troops targeted a $1.2 billion Russian S-400 “Triumph” missile complex. Russia said earlier it downed 11 drones over Crimea — making no reference to the missile compound - and six near Bryansk, north of the Ukrainian border. Russia also said it destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone.

The Biden administration announced almost 100 sanctions on Russia’s elites, its financial institutions and its supply chains in a major new effort to squeeze Russian President Vladimir Putin war machine. Beyond Russian companies and people, the new round also targets a Finland-based network that ships foreign electronics to Russia and two Turkish companies, among others. Russia expelled two US diplomats it accused of “illegal activities.

Putin accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s invitation to visit Pyongyang “at a convenient time,” the official Korean Central News agency reported. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin plans to visit at an unspecified time. Ahead of this week’s Putin-Kim talks, North Korea has been sending ammunition to Russia for a month, including missiles for multiple launch rocket systems and shells for tanks, said the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency.

Latest Coverage

Ukraine Says It Hit Russian Missile Unit in Western Crimea

Cargill Sells Stake in Russian Grain Terminal to Local Company

Strong-Arming Ukraine Would Backfire for West, Czech Envoy Says

Putin Is Gathering the Enemies of the West: Marc Champion

EU Energy Chief Calls for Curbs on Rising Russian LNG Imports

Smart Bombs ‘Fairly Effective’ Against Russia, US General Says

Markets

Benchmark US crude oil hit $90 a barrel for the first time since November, the latest milestone in a surge driven by output cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia amid record global consumption.

Wheat futures resumed declines after briefly rising above $6 a bushel during trading on Wednesday. Ample Black Sea supplies, primarily from top exporter Russia, “fueled a six-week decline in prices on both sides of the Atlantic,” according to CRM Agri.

Coming Up

Kim Jong Un continues Russian visit

Russian Grain Union meeting in Sochi

Belarus leader Lukashenko meets with Putin on Friday

Bank of Russia meets on interest rates on Friday

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.