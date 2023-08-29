(Bloomberg) -- The US announced its latest package of military aid to Ukraine, a $250 million drawdown from existing Pentagon stock that includes anti-mine equipment, obstacle-clearing explosives, AIM-9M air-to-air missiles, artillery shells and other ammunition. “This package contains important capabilities to help Ukraine on the battlefield,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Vladimir Putin is preparing to visit China in October, the Russian president’s first foreign trip since a warrant for his arrest on alleged war crimes was issued by the International Criminal Court.

The trip demonstrates a confidence by Putin that authority is stronger than ever after the death of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, investor and long-time Russia watcher Bill Browder told Bloomberg Television.

The Vatican sought to walk back remarks from Pope Francis after he told Russians last week to take pride in being “the heirs” of “that great, enlightened Russian empire.” The Foreign Ministry in Kyiv called the speech “sad,” while the head of Ukraine’s Greek Catholic Church denounced it as an endorsement of Russia’s “nationalism and imperialism.”

Wheat from European Union nations bordering the Black Sea is trading cheaper than rival origins like Russia, raising its relative attractiveness for buyers.

