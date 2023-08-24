(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin offered words of appreciation — in the past tense — for Yevgeny Prigozhin, confirming that the leader of the Wagner mercenary group died in a plane crash.

On Russian state TV, Putin described Prigozhin, who staged an unsuccessful mutiny against the Russian president’s military leadership, as a “talented businessman” and “a man with a complicated fate” who “made serious mistakes in life.”

In Ukraine, its commandos staged a raid in occupied Crimea in a symbolic move on the nation’s Independence Day as more of Kyiv’s forces pressed a counterattack on the mainland that’s threatening to break through Moscow’s lines. The embattled nation braced for more attacks as it celebrated Independence Day.

Latest Coverage

Putin Shores Up Power Base After Prigozhin Killed in Jet Crash

Ukrainian Special Forces Stage Nighttime Raid on Occupied Crimea

Wagner’s Empire in Africa Will Live On After Prigozhin

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Who Led Wagner Mutiny, Is Presumed Dead

What Happens to Prigozhin’s Wagner Group After Founder in Crash?

Hungarian President Pushes Past Orban to Reset Ukraine Ties

Markets

Grain prices rose in the US amid uncertainty created by a heat wave and another Russian attack on Ukraine’s crop terminals. Several crop terminals at the Izmail port on the Danube were damaged overnight, curbing its export capacity by 15%, according to Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.