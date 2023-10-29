(Bloomberg) -- A top ally of President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow will retaliate in kind if the European Union makes use of its frozen Russian central bank reserves. “Such a decision will require a mirror response from the Russian federation,” Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of parliament, said on Telegram. He added that far more assets from “unfriendly countries” would be confiscated than Russia’s frozen reserves. The EU is pursuing plans to levy a windfall tax on the blocked reserves totaling 211 billion euros ($223 billion), which have earned nearly 3 billion euros in profits.

The meeting of national security officials in Malta on Saturday showed continued support for key elements of Kyiv’s so-called peace formula, EU and Ukrainian officials sayd. Ukrainian economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko proposed a plan of international guarantees for uninterrupted food supplies, including reinforced protection of port and logistics infrastructure in Ukraine, removal of naval mines and support for the insurance of ships and cargo delivered from Ukrainian ports. Representatives from 66 states and international organizations attended. Armenia, the Vatican and Mexico were among new attendees; China was a notable no-show.

Russia’s defense ministry says its troops destroyed 36 drones overnight over the Black Sea and north western part of Crimea. Ukraine shot down five Russian drones in the Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytsky regions, its air force says on Telegram.

