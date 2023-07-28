You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Ukraine Recap: Putin Hosts Ukraine Talks at Russia-Africa Summit
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin and African leaders will take part in a meeting on Russia’s war on Ukraine on the second day of a summit in St. Petersburg. Putin is hosting 17 African counterparts after defending Russia’s exit from a Black Sea grain deal, in the face of concerns over rising food prices stoked by the war.
Both Ukraine and Russia are intensifying their attacks as Kyiv’s long-awaited assault in the occupied south marks a new stage in the conflict. Kyiv is seeking to persuade its allies that it can take back lost territory, while Moscow has stepped up a long-range missile campaign. Ukrainian forces recaptured the village of Staromaiorske in the south of the Donetsk region.
Latest Coverage
- Ukraine Counterpunch and Grain Strikes Push War Into New Phase
- US Pressures Russia War Smugglers After Army’s Run on Microchips
- Putin Defends Grain-Deal Exit to Africa Leaders Hit by the Cost
Markets
Wheat futures in Chicago were down for a third day, retreating from the highest close in five months, as the outlook for ample near-term supplies outweighed concerns over Russian attacks on Ukrainian port facilities. Prices of the food staple were up only about 1% for the week, relinquishing most of Monday’s 8.6% jump.
Coming Up
- Russia-Africa summit underway in St. Petersburg
Politics
