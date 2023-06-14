(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian forces reported “partial success” in a counteroffensive backed by a fresh infusion of arms a day after President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Russian troops lack sufficient advanced weapons.

“Our troops are moving in conditions of extremely severe fighting, enemy aviation and artillery advantage,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram. The official said the Ukrainian military had advanced in some areas near the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut as well as in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

A delegation of African heads of state meanwhile is expected to arrive in Russia imminently for talks with Putin, the latest in a series of mediation efforts aimed at bringing an end to war. Russia is also ramping up a lobbying campaign to avoid new financial restrictions against money-laundering that may plunge its economy deeper into isolation over the war.

Latest Coverage

Kremlin Warns Mideast That Fresh Curbs on Finance Will Hit Trade

Erdogan Says Sweden’s Anti-Terror Law Not Enough for NATO Bid

Germany Names Russia as Principal Threat to Euro-Atlantic Sphere

Belarus Leader Hints He’s Already Received Russian Nuclear Bombs

Russia Turns Oil Tap for North Korea Back On as US Warns on Arms

Markets

Wheat is heading for its first decline in a week as Russia’s rising pace of exports muted supply concerns amid Putin’s latest threat to scuttle the Black Sea grain-export deal.

Coming Up

African mission visits Russia and Ukraine from June 15 through June 17

Ukraine central bank holds meeting on interest rates on June 15

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.