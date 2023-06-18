(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s bid to drive Kremlin forces out of the east and south of the country continues with limited visibility. Ukraine claimed a hit on a “significant” ammunition depot in Rykove in the Russian-occupied Kherson region. Video was posted on social media of a large fire; the footage couldn’t be independently verified and Russia hasn’t comment. Kyiv’s troops are making small advances, including in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions and around Bakhmut, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Sunday. It added that both sides are incurring high casualties, with “Russian losses likely the highest since the peak of the batle for Bakhmut in March.”

No breakthrough was evident as heads of state and senior officials from seven African countries met on Saturday with President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, a day after their talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Putin, who also had a bilateral meeting with South Africa’s president, rebutted many of the 10 proposals offered by the African delegation, which urged an end to the war “through negotiations” and “diplomatic means.” Zelenskiy told the delegation on Friday that talks are impossible while Russian occupying troops remain in Ukraine — a position supported Sunday by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in comments to Germany’s Welt am Sonntag. “Peace cannot mean freezing the conflict and accepting a deal dictated by Russia,” he said.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton told a French newspaper that allies are organizing “as if this war were going to last several months or even longer.” Efforts are moving along “almost every day” toward a path for Ukraine to join the EU, he added.

Coming Up

Ukraine participates in Financial Action Task Force meetings in Paris all week

NATO chief Stoltenberg, German Chancellor Scholz news conference in Berlin Monday

