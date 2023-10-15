(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview on state TV, said Moscow’s forces have recently improved their positions across the front lines in Ukraine’s east and northeast, including around Zaporizhzhia, Avdiivka, and Kupyansk. The Russian leader said Kremlin troops are employing a tactic he called “active defense,” and are aware that Ukraine is preparing fresh attacks. Kyiv’s months-long counteroffensive aimed at pushing back Russian forces has “failed completely,” Putin added.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said Saturday that Kremlin forces have intensified their operations in the Kupyansk-Lyman area but that Kyiv’s troops were prepared and are defending. Ukraine repelled 15 attacks around Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region in the past day.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War in the US said Russian military bloggers are deeply divided on the prospects of Russian successes near Avdiivka, the prospect of an “organized offensive operation,” and on current Ukrainian capabilities. Russian forces advanced marginally to the north and south of Avdiivka Friday and Saturday, ISW said.

Coming Up

President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to Beijing early this week

