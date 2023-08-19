(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Sweden for what he said was the first of a new round of talks with allies on weapons systems needed to shore up Ukraine’s defenses and drive its counteroffensive against Russia’s occupation.

Russian forces struck Chernihiv in northern Ukraine with what appeared to be a ballistic missile. At least seven people were killed and more than 100 injured in the rare daytime attack, Ukraine’s interior ministry said.

Russia reported a drone attack on the Solsty-2 air base in the Novgorod region, northwest of Moscow. The facility is the base of Russia’s Tu-22M bombers. The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin traveled to the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, his first known visit since June’s attempted mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.

Wheat Rises, Oil Posts a Weekly Loss

Wheat prices rose Friday following a report that a Ukrainian sea drone attempted to attack two Russian warships in the Black Sea.

Oil posted its first weekly loss since June as low trading volumes left the market vulnerable to macroeconomic concerns, overshadowing signs of a tight physical environment.

