You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Ukraine Recap: Russia Brings Down Two Drones Over Moscow Region
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Russia said its air defenses downed two Ukrainian drones over the Moscow region early Monday in the latest foray by uncrewed aerial vehicles into Kremlin territory.
Over the weekend, a drone targeted a military air field in the Novgorod region and damaged a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, another crashed into a railway station building in Kursk and two more were brought down in the Moscow region. Strikes deep inside Russia are strategically important because President Vladimir Putin “almost certainly invaded Ukraine on the assumption that it would have little direct effect on Russians,” according to the UK Ministry of Defence.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the F-16 fighter jets promised to Ukraine by the Netherlands and Denmark will give a confidence boost to both the nation’s armed forces and ordinary citizens. “A very important signal was made today that everyone will do everything to ensure that we get the first jets as soon as possible,” Zelenskiy said Sunday after traveling for separate talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Dutch Premier Mark Rutte. An initial squadron of six planes may leave Denmark close to the New Year, Frederiksen said.
Latest Coverage
- The Emerging Market Bloc That Wants to Shake Up the World Order
- Russia’s Moon Failure a Dent to Its Space Partnership With China
- Ukraine to Get F-16s From NATO Allies, With Denmark Pledging 19
- Hungary, Turkey to Consult on Sweden’s NATO Entry Bid This Fall
- Putin Turns to Ruble and Ballot to Shore Up Shaken Authority
Coming Up
- Zelenskiy to deliver several speeches in Copenhagen
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at BRICS summit this week
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:35
How to access BNN Bloomberg’s business coverage as Meta blocks news in Canada
-
7:17
Here's what experts believe July's inflation data means for interest rates
-
4:36
Don’t shy away from asking for a raise, even with recession fears: Experts
-
5:55
Hawaii Electric stock plunge raises climate change concerns for utilities
-
6:42
Consumer brands that have staying power: Analyst
-
3:35
Grocery prices rose 8.5% in July