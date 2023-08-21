(Bloomberg) -- Russia said its air defenses downed two Ukrainian drones over the Moscow region early Monday in the latest foray by uncrewed aerial vehicles into Kremlin territory.

Over the weekend, a drone targeted a military air field in the Novgorod region and damaged a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, another crashed into a railway station building in Kursk and two more were brought down in the Moscow region. Strikes deep inside Russia are strategically important because President Vladimir Putin “almost certainly invaded Ukraine on the assumption that it would have little direct effect on Russians,” according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the F-16 fighter jets promised to Ukraine by the Netherlands and Denmark will give a confidence boost to both the nation’s armed forces and ordinary citizens. “A very important signal was made today that everyone will do everything to ensure that we get the first jets as soon as possible,” Zelenskiy said Sunday after traveling for separate talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Dutch Premier Mark Rutte. An initial squadron of six planes may leave Denmark close to the New Year, Frederiksen said.

Latest Coverage

The Emerging Market Bloc That Wants to Shake Up the World Order

Russia’s Moon Failure a Dent to Its Space Partnership With China

Ukraine to Get F-16s From NATO Allies, With Denmark Pledging 19

Hungary, Turkey to Consult on Sweden’s NATO Entry Bid This Fall

Putin Turns to Ruble and Ballot to Shore Up Shaken Authority

Coming Up

Zelenskiy to deliver several speeches in Copenhagen

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at BRICS summit this week

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.