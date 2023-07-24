(Bloomberg) -- Russia used a wider variety of missiles to overwhelm Ukrainian defenses in its most recent attack on the Odesa region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, causing more significant damage than previous salvos.

Russia used Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Danube River port infrastructure in the Odesa region, ruining a grain storage and damaging reservoirs for other cargo storage during the night, the military said. At least four port employees were wounded.

Russian forces intercepted two Ukrainian drones over Moscow, the Defense Ministry said in a Telegram statement. The drones were thwarted using electronic jamming. They hit two office buildings and there were no casualties, according to the ministry.

Markets

Wheat futures advanced, extending a jump of more than 5% last week, after Russia unleashed a fresh missile barrage against Odesa over the weekend. It was the largest in a string of almost daily strikes on the Black Sea port city after Moscow pulled out of an agreement allowing Ukrainian crop exports.

